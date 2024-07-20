Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Steel Partners stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $764.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10,068.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Partners worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

