Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 2,700 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$38,583.00.
Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$39,285.00.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 12,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.39 per share, with a total value of C$184,680.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
TSE:PEY opened at C$14.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.09 and a 1-year high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
