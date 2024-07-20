Stephen Oxley Purchases 24 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.98) per share, with a total value of £406.80 ($527.56).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 19th, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £371.28 ($481.49).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,686 ($21.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,857.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,690.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.86).

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,050.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.12) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.34) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.85).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

