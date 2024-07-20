Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Casey O’connor Sells 3,045 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Casey O’connor sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $15,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SFIX stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
