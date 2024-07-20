Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 104,353 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the average volume of 56,057 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
