Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 104,353 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the average volume of 56,057 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

