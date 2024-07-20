Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Blackstone Call Options (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 29,373 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average daily volume of 21,733 call options.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $138.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.39.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

