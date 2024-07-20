Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 41,517 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average daily volume of 33,144 call options.

Iris Energy Stock Up 10.5 %

IREN stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

