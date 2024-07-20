Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 37,941 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 19,984 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $638.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

