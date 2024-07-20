StockNews.com Downgrades Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Buy

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.63 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.