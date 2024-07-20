StockNews.com Downgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Buy

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $294.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $355,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,356 shares of company stock valued at $88,462 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $166,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

