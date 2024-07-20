StockNews.com Downgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Buy

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TCMD stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $294.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.18.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology
Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $166,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tactile Systems Technology
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.