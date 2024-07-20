StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of DIT opened at $154.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $119.34 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

About AMCON Distributing

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.