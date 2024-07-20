StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of DIT opened at $154.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $119.34 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
