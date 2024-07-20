StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
