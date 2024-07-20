StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866,644 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor accounts for about 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

Featured Articles

