StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.00. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.27.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

