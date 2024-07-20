StockNews.com Upgrades Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Buy

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
