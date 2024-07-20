StockNews.com Upgrades Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Buy

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stepan by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,869,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

