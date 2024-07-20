StorageVault Canada Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SVI opened at C$5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.00. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$5.69.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

StorageVault Canada ( TSE:SVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of C$71.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.66%. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.