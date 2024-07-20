StorageVault Canada Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
StorageVault Canada Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SVI opened at C$5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.00. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$5.69.
StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.66%. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is -50.00%.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
