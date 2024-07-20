Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Up 13%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) traded up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 2,209,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,077,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

