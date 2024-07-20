Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.1254 dividend. This is an increase from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

