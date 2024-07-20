Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 379,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

