Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading Up 16.7%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 55,372,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 266,517,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £7.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78.

About Supply@ME Capital

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

