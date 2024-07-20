Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 308,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 936,479 shares.The stock last traded at $30.27 and had previously closed at $29.55.

SGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $165,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 257.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

