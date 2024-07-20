Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $24.36. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 193,171 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sweetgreen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

