Swiss National Bank Acquires 300 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,827,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 872.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 78,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Kemper from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Kemper Stock Down 1.7 %

KMPR stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

