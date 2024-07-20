Swiss National Bank Acquires 300 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Krystal Biotech worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 383,495 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,341,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $203.66 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $93.95 and a one year high of $214.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

