Swiss National Bank Acquires 400 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MC opened at $64.35 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

