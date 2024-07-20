Swiss National Bank Acquires 600 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

