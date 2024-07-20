Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Itron were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $24,504,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $11,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 126,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Itron by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

