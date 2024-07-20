Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of GameStop worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,160,000 after buying an additional 345,488 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,647 shares of company stock valued at $300,183. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GME stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 312.04 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

