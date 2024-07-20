Swiss National Bank Buys 1,900 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,397,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,737,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,720,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $324.88 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $229.57 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.71 and a 200-day moving average of $296.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.