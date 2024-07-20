Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of YETI worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.
YETI Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
