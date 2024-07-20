Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of ArcBest worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $9,298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $3,524,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCB stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

