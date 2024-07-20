Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average is $119.16. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Choice Hotels International

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998 over the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

