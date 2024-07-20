Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

