Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of WD-40 worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,697,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,892,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $251.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.40. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $194.09 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDFC

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.