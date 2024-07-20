Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 297,167 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.73.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.06. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $44.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

