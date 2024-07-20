Swiss National Bank Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Visteon worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average is $113.05.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

