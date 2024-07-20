Swiss National Bank Has $6.90 Million Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Axonics worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXNX. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

