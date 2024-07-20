Swiss National Bank Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insmed were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after buying an additional 79,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $78.87.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

