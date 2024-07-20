Swiss National Bank Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 77.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

