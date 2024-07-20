Swiss National Bank Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.80%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

