Swiss National Bank Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,644,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after acquiring an additional 311,902 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in BCE by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,217,000 after purchasing an additional 435,681 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,085,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,678,000 after purchasing an additional 287,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCE opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 201.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

