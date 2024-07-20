Swiss National Bank Has $7.51 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,003,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.