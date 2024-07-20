Swiss National Bank Has $7.62 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Belden were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 64,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $1,733,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 53,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $156,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,219 shares of company stock worth $986,641. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.05. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

