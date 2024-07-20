Swiss National Bank Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,953,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,492 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,298,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 26.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 144,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,740 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

