Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $360,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $287.24 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $299.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDGL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.50.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

