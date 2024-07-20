Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Ormat Technologies worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,554,000 after purchasing an additional 39,172 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,004,000 after buying an additional 343,650 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,552,000 after buying an additional 196,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,041,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 35,665 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

