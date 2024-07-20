Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,709 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,014,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 817,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NXE stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.