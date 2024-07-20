Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,986,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,226,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,696 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,602,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,848,000 after purchasing an additional 516,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,962,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 114,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

NYSE AQN opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

