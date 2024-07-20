Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,500 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of 10x Genomics worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $701,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $540,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 191.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $16.70 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 over the last ninety days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

