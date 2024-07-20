Swiss National Bank Purchases 200 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of iRhythm Technologies worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,659,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,733,000 after acquiring an additional 108,875 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,811 shares during the period.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average of $106.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.